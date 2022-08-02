The Bronx and The Chats have announced a North American co-headlining tour for this October. Drug Church and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5. The Bronx released Bronx VI in 2021. The Chats will be releasing GET FUCKED on August 19, will be touring Australia in September, and released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.