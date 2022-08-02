The Bronx and The Chats have announced a North American co-headlining tour for this October. Drug Church and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5. The Bronx released Bronx VI in 2021. The Chats will be releasing GET FUCKED on August 19, will be touring Australia in September, and released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 04
|Music Box
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 06
|The UC Theater
|Berkeley, CA
|Oct 07
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 10
|Neptune Theater
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 11
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|Oct 13
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 14
|Summit
|Denver, CO
|Oct 15
|Bourbon Theater
|Lincoln, NE
|Oct 16
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 18
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 19
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 20
|The Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 21
|Corona Theater
|Montreal, QC
|Oct 22
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 23
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA