The Bronx / The Chats / Drug Church / Scowl (US & CAN)

by Tours

The Bronx and The Chats have announced a North American co-headlining tour for this October. Drug Church and Scowl will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5. The Bronx released Bronx VI in 2021. The Chats will be releasing GET FUCKED on August 19, will be touring Australia in September, and released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 04Music BoxSan Diego, CA
Oct 06The UC TheaterBerkeley, CA
Oct 07Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Oct 10Neptune TheaterSeattle, WA
Oct 11Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
Oct 13The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 14SummitDenver, CO
Oct 15Bourbon TheaterLincoln, NE
Oct 16Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN
Oct 18Concord Music HallChicago, IL
Oct 19El ClubDetroit, MI
Oct 20The Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON
Oct 21Corona TheaterMontreal, QC
Oct 22Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Oct 23Big Night LiveBoston, MA