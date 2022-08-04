Boris have released a video for their new song "My name is blank". The video was directed by YUTARO and the song is off their upcoming album Heavy Rocks due out August 12 via Relapse Records. Boris will be touring North America with Nothing starting later this month and released W earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Tigers Jaw / Heart Attack Man / Glitterer (US)
Next StoryVideos: LIES: "Summer Somewhere"
Boris: "My name is blank"
Danny Elfman announces remix album, releases "Kick Me" remix with Iggy Pop
Boris announce new album, release video and North American tour dates
Mercyful Fate, Suicidal, Emperor, Wu-Tang solo, Carcass, Dwarves, LOTION to play Psycho Las Vegas
My Chemical Romance add more dates to North American tour, announce openers
Boris the Sprinkler to play 30th anniversary with The Ergs, D4 spinoff band, more
Furnace Fest 2022 announces first wave lineup
Restorations - "Radio Free Europe" (R.E.M cover)
Nothing announce rescheduled US shows with Bambara and Midwife
Nothing release Integrity cover