Ceremony to go on US tour

Ceremony is going on a USA tour this Fall. Spy opens the first half of gigs while Gel opens the second half. You can see the dates below. The band released Vanity Spawned by Fear [12-inch] earlier this year.

Ceremony dates with Spy

Sep 30 / Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

Oct 01 / Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

Oct 02 / Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Oct 03 / Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre

Oct 05 / Denver, CO @ HQ

Oct 06 / Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Oct 08 / Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Oct 09 / Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate

Oct 10 / Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

Oct 12 / Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Oct 13 / Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

Ceremony dates with GEL

Nov 01 / Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

Nov 02 / Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Nov 04 / Atlanta, GA @ Underground

Nov 05 / Nashville, TN @ Third Man

Nov 07 / Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Nov 08 / Washington, DC @ DC9

Nov 09 / Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Nov 10 / Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

Nov 11 / Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Nov 12 / Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls