Ceremony to go on US tour

Ceremony is going on a USA tour this Fall. Spy opens the first half of gigs while Gel opens the second half. You can see the dates below. The band released Vanity Spawned by Fear [12-inch] earlier this year.
Ceremony dates with Spy
Sep 30 / Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight
Oct 01 / Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
Oct 02 / Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Oct 03 / Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre
Oct 05 / Denver, CO @ HQ
Oct 06 / Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Oct 08 / Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
Oct 09 / Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate
Oct 10 / Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta
Oct 12 / Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Oct 13 / Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
Ceremony dates with GEL
Nov 01 / Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
Nov 02 / Dallas, TX @ Tulips
Nov 04 / Atlanta, GA @ Underground
Nov 05 / Nashville, TN @ Third Man
Nov 07 / Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Nov 08 / Washington, DC @ DC9
Nov 09 / Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Nov 10 / Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs
Nov 11 / Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
Nov 12 / Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls