Anti-Flag have released a video for their new song "The Fight Of Our Lives" that features Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and Brian Baker of Bad Religion. The song is off their upcoming album Lies They Tell Our Children that will be out January 6, 2023 via A-F Records and Spinefarm Records. Anti-Flag will be touring North America this fall and released their album 20/20 Vision in 2020. Check out the video below.
Anti-Flag: "The Fight of Our Lives (ft. Tim McIlrath & Brian Baker)"
