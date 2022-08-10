Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chats have added three new US shows for this fall. Gymshorts will be joining them on all dates. The Chats will be releasing their new album GET FUCKED on August 19 and will be touring North America in October with The Bronx, Drug Church, and Scowl. The band will also be touring Australia in September and released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 26
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|Oct 27
|Cafe Da Vinci
|Deland, FL
|Oct 28
|Goergia Theatre
|Athens, GA