The Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their new song "Ten Times More". The video was directed by Dave Stauble. The song is off their upcoming album This Machine Still Kills Fascists due out September 30. The Dropkick Murphys will be touring Europe in 2023 and released their album Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the video below.
The Dropkick Murphys: "Ten Times More"
