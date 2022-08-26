Mobina Galore announce live album

Mobina Galore have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. It is called Live From The Park Theatre and will be out September 1 via New Damage Records. This is their first live album and was recorded at the Park Theatre in Winnipeg in July 2020 when the venue was able to host shows at limited capacity. A live version of "Dig Myself Out" has been released. Mobina Galore will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt next month and touring Germany in the fall. They released their album Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Live from The Park Theatre Tracklist
1. Start All Over - Live
2. Suffer - Live
3. Back to the Beginning - Live
4. Vancouver - Live
5. Just Went Away - Live
6. Whiskey Water - Live
7. Fade Away - Live
8. Dig Myself Out - Live
9. I Need to Go Home - Live
10. Better Days - Live
11. Fourth of July - Live
12. Spend My Day (Bad Love Song) - Live