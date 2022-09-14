Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their new song "All You Fonies". The video was directed by Dave Stauble and edited by Shawn Howard. The song is off their upcoming album This Machine Still Kills Fascists out September 30. Dropkick Murphys will be touring Europe in 2023 (Pennywise, The Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern have been added to all of these dates) and released their album Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the video below.