PUP have released two new live tracks, "Four Chords" and "Totally Fine" off their 2022 album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND . The songs were recording earlier this year in Toronto and are off their upcoming live EP PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know that will be out October 12. PUP are currently on tour in the US and will be touring Europe and the UK starting in October. Check out the songs below.