Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Mobina Galore has announced a handful of Western Canada shows. Audio/Rocketry will be joining them on all dates. Mobina Galore are currently touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt (see Stephen McGill's photos of their Hamilton stop right here!) and will be touring Germany in the fall. They released their live album Live From The Park Theatre earlier this month and released Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 09
|The Buck
|Edmonton, AB
|Nov 10
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|Nov 11
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB