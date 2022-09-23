L.S. Dunes, the new band made up of Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, and Tim Payne Tucker Rule of Thursday, have released a video for their new song "2022". The song is off their upcoming album Past Lives which will be out November 11 via Fantasy. Check out the video below.
