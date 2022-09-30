Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their song "The Last One" that features Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours. The video was shot at The Church Studio in Tulsa by Dave Stauble, Jeremy Charles, and Midwest Drone Productions. The song is off their album This Machine Still Machines that is out everywhere today and will be out as a special edition vinyl on November 11. Dropkick Murphys will be playing theirSt. Pat’s shows in Boston this March and will be touring Europe in 2023. Check out the video below.