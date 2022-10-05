Chris Carey, the bassist for Poison Idea and Burning Leather and the guitarist for Religious War and Dead Conspiracy, has passed away. He was 51 years old. Frankie Delmane released a statement that reads,



"I am beyond devastated by this loss. I am still processing this and am an emotional junkyard right now. I have no words to give other than extreme sorrow. Chris Carey was my best friend, my right hand man, the one who no matter what- always connected. We never fought, we never hated each other, we rarely disagreed. He was one of the most well loved people I have ever known, and his absence is so enormous and painful for me It's hard for me to stop from falling apart. I simply cannot fathom a world without my brother, my best man, my partner in music and life. He meant so much to all who knew him, and meant even more to me. Missed will never be the word. And I will never recover from this. I don't think I can. I will move on like everyone else, but with what purpose will remain to be seen in the coming months. I knew it would be difficult to write anything- and it is- but it also helps the pain a bit. No one is to blame, either. We all made every effort in every way to make sure Chris knew he was needed and wanted and loved and cherished. He really did know that. He just had demons on his back that I am afraid he could never shake. Good night sweet prince.