War On Women / Cancer Bats / Spaced (Eastern US)

War On Women and Cancer Bats have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this November and December. Spaced will be joining them on all dates. War On Women released Wonderful Hell in 2020. Cancer Bats released Psychic Jailbreak earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 28Middle East UpstairsBoston, MA
Nov 29Space BallroomHamden, CT
Nov 30Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY
Dec 01The Basement at Bond Street BarAsbury Park, NJ
Dec 02Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Dec 03Metro GalleyBaltimore, MD
Dec 05No ClassCleveland, OH
Dec 06Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Dec 07Preserving UndergroundPittsburgh, PA