War On Women and Cancer Bats have announced a co-headlining tour for the US this November and December. Spaced will be joining them on all dates. War On Women released Wonderful Hell in 2020. Cancer Bats released Psychic Jailbreak earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 28
|Middle East Upstairs
|Boston, MA
|Nov 29
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Nov 30
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|Dec 01
|The Basement at Bond Street Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Dec 02
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 03
|Metro Galley
|Baltimore, MD
|Dec 05
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|Dec 06
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Dec 07
|Preserving Underground
|Pittsburgh, PA