Bad Cop/Bad Cop announce UK & EU tour dates for 2023
by Tours

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced new tour dates for Europe and the UK for 2023. This follows the cancellation of their 2022 UK and European tour dates in September. Wonk Unit will be playing on all UK shows and The Venomous Pinks will be playing on all European tours. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 16, 2023ExchangeBristol, UKw/Wonk Unit
May 17, 2023The JoinersSouthampton, UKw/Wonk Unit
May 18Voodoo LoungeStamford, UKw/Wonk Unit
May 19RebellionManchester, UKw/Wonk Unit
May 20RedrumStafford, UKw/Wonk Unit
May 21UnderworldLondon, UKw/Wonk Unit
Jul 27HafenklangHamburg, DEw/The Venomous Pinks
Jul 28CassiopeiaBerlin, DEw/The Venomous Pinks
Aug 02SchlachthofWiesbaden, DEw/The Venomous Pinks
Aug 03FaustHanover, DEw/The Venomous Pinks
Aug 04Helios37Cologne, DEw/The Venomous Pinks
Aug 06dBsUtrecht, NLw/The Venomous Pinks
Aug 08DynamoZurich, CHw/The Venomous Pinks
Aug 12StromMunich, DEw/The Venomous Pinks