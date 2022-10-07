Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced new tour dates for Europe and the UK for 2023. This follows the cancellation of their 2022 UK and European tour dates in September. Wonk Unit will be playing on all UK shows and The Venomous Pinks will be playing on all European tours. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released their album The Ride in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 16, 2023
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|w/Wonk Unit
|May 17, 2023
|The Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|w/Wonk Unit
|May 18
|Voodoo Lounge
|Stamford, UK
|w/Wonk Unit
|May 19
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|w/Wonk Unit
|May 20
|Redrum
|Stafford, UK
|w/Wonk Unit
|May 21
|Underworld
|London, UK
|w/Wonk Unit
|Jul 27
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Jul 28
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Aug 02
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Aug 03
|Faust
|Hanover, DE
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Aug 04
|Helios37
|Cologne, DE
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Aug 06
|dBs
|Utrecht, NL
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Aug 08
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|w/The Venomous Pinks
|Aug 12
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|w/The Venomous Pinks