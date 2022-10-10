Brooklyn based cover band Cover Your Idols have worked with the folks at Swamp Cabbage Records to put together a full-length cover compilation that will be released on Halloween (October 31, 2022) digitally. The band recorded a very fitting cover of Beastie Boys, "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" for the release. The track features Mark Morton (Lamb Of God) on lead guitar, see below to check out the cover

The compilation will also feature covers performed by Higher Giant, Mikey Erg, Up For Nothing, Protagonist, Vicious Dreams, After the Fall and more. The band will also be playing a show this Friday, October 14th at Lucky 13 Saloon in Brooklyn, NY. You can click here to check out the show flyer.