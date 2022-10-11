The Punk Rock Museum, the brainchild of Fat Mike of NOFX, will be opening next year. The museum will feature thousands of pieces including Devo's energy dome helmets, Debbie Harry's Vultures shirt, and guitars and amps from bands including Rise Against, NOFX, and Pennywise that you can play. The museum was curated by a 10 member "punk-rock collective" and Pat Smear of the Germs, Brett Gurewitz of Bad Religion, Kevin Lyman, and pro-skater Tony Hawk are all investors in the museum. The Punk Rock Museum will open on January 13, 2023 at 1422 Western Ave in Las Vegas, Nevada.