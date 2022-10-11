Green Day, Blink-182, The Offspring, Rise Against, more to play When We Were Young 2023

by Festivals & Events

When We Were Young Festival has announced its lineup for 2023. Green Day, Blink-182 (now with Tom DeLonge!), The Offspring, Good Charlotte, Rise Against, Thrice, Something Corporate, MxPx, Sum 41, Beach Bunny, AJJ, Tigers Jaw, Goldfinger, Joyce Manor, Hot Mulligan, New Found Glory, and Simple Plan are among the bands announced. The festival will take place October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. When We Were Young 2022 will be taking place October 22, 23, and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Check out the 2023 lineup below.

When We Were Young Fest 2023 Lineup

Green Day

Blink-182

30 Seconds to Mars

The Offspring

Good Charlotte

5 Seconds of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce the Veil

Thrice

Rise Against

Something Corporate

Motion City Soundtrack

Gym Class Heroes

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Yellowcard

Saves The Day

MxPx

The Academy Is…

Bowling For Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Sum 41

Movements

Waterparks

Relientk

Turnover

Goldfinger

Simple Plan

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manor

AJJ

Citizen

The Ataris

Plain White Ts

Veronicas

Tigers Jaw

New Found Glory

The Front Bottoms

The Wrecks

Zebrahead

Set it Off

No Pressure

Fenix TX

Hot Mulligan

Lit

The Movie Life

Games We Play

Jean Dawson

Ekkstacy

Kenny Hoopla

Knuckle Puck

Magnolia Park