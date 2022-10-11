When We Were Young Fest 2023 Lineup

Green Day

Blink-182

30 Seconds to Mars

The Offspring

Good Charlotte

5 Seconds of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce the Veil

Thrice

Rise Against

Something Corporate

Motion City Soundtrack

Gym Class Heroes

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Yellowcard

Saves The Day

MxPx

The Academy Is…

Bowling For Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Sum 41

Movements

Waterparks

Relientk

Turnover

Goldfinger

Simple Plan

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manor

AJJ

Citizen

The Ataris

Plain White Ts

Veronicas

Tigers Jaw

New Found Glory

The Front Bottoms

The Wrecks

Zebrahead

Set it Off

No Pressure

Fenix TX

Hot Mulligan

Lit

The Movie Life

Games We Play

Jean Dawson

Ekkstacy

Kenny Hoopla

Knuckle Puck

Magnolia Park