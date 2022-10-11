When We Were Young Festival has announced its lineup for 2023. Green Day, Blink-182 (now with Tom DeLonge!), The Offspring, Good Charlotte, Rise Against, Thrice, Something Corporate, MxPx, Sum 41, Beach Bunny, AJJ, Tigers Jaw, Goldfinger, Joyce Manor, Hot Mulligan, New Found Glory, and Simple Plan are among the bands announced. The festival will take place October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. When We Were Young 2022 will be taking place October 22, 23, and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Check out the 2023 lineup below.
When We Were Young Fest 2023 Lineup
Green Day
Blink-182
30 Seconds to Mars
The Offspring
Good Charlotte
5 Seconds of Summer
All Time Low
Pierce the Veil
Thrice
Rise Against
Something Corporate
Motion City Soundtrack
Gym Class Heroes
Say Anything
Michelle Branch
Yellowcard
Saves The Day
MxPx
The Academy Is…
Bowling For Soup
Less Than Jake
Finch
Sum 41
Movements
Waterparks
Relientk
Turnover
Goldfinger
Simple Plan
Beach Bunny
Joyce Manor
AJJ
Citizen
The Ataris
Plain White Ts
Veronicas
Tigers Jaw
New Found Glory
The Front Bottoms
The Wrecks
Zebrahead
Set it Off
No Pressure
Fenix TX
Hot Mulligan
Lit
The Movie Life
Games We Play
Jean Dawson
Ekkstacy
Kenny Hoopla
Knuckle Puck
Magnolia Park