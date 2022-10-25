Atlantic City music festival Adjacent Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 debut. Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, OFF!, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, IDLES, PUP, Beach Bunny, Drug Church, Thursday, Soul Glo, Zulu, Jeff Rosenstock, Mannequin Pussy, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, Gel, Pinkshift, Wheatus, and I Am The Avalanche are among the bands announced. The festival will take place May 27 and 28, 2023 on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28. Check out the full lineup below.
Adjacent Festival Lineup 2023
Blink -182
Paramore
Bleachers
Turnstile
Japanese Breakfast
Coheed and Cambria
Jimmy Eat World
The Front Bottoms
IDLES
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Beach Bunny
PUP
Knocked Loose
Midtown
Jeff Rosenstock
Thursday
Motion City Soundtrack
The Starting Line
Surf Curse
The Happy Fits
Waterparks
Phantom Planet
The Movielife
Mannequin Pussy
Weatus
L.S. Dunes
The Linda Lindas
Royal and The Serpent
Loveless
Hot Milk
Meet Me @ The Altar
I Am The Avalanche
Siiickbrain
Pinkshift
Oxymorrons
Neil Rubenstein
Well Wisher
OFF!
Drug Church
Folly
Incendiary
Soul Glo
Candy
Zulu
Gel