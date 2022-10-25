Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, more to play Adjacent Festival 2023

Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, more to play Adjacent Festival 2023
by Festivals & Events

Atlantic City music festival Adjacent Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 debut. Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, OFF!, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, IDLES, PUP, Beach Bunny, Drug Church, Thursday, Soul Glo, Zulu, Jeff Rosenstock, Mannequin Pussy, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, Gel, Pinkshift, Wheatus, and I Am The Avalanche are among the bands announced. The festival will take place May 27 and 28, 2023 on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28. Check out the full lineup below.

Adjacent Festival Lineup 2023

Blink -182

Paramore

Bleachers

Turnstile

Japanese Breakfast

Coheed and Cambria

Jimmy Eat World

The Front Bottoms

IDLES

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Beach Bunny

PUP

Knocked Loose

Midtown

Jeff Rosenstock

Thursday

Motion City Soundtrack

The Starting Line

Surf Curse

The Happy Fits

Waterparks

Phantom Planet

The Movielife

Mannequin Pussy

Weatus

L.S. Dunes

The Linda Lindas

Royal and The Serpent

Loveless

Hot Milk

Meet Me @ The Altar

I Am The Avalanche

Siiickbrain

Pinkshift

Oxymorrons

Neil Rubenstein

Well Wisher

OFF!

Drug Church

Folly

Incendiary

Soul Glo

Candy

Zulu

Gel