The Flatliners release “True Ruin” track

The Flatliners have released a new song called "True Ruin". The song was previously only available to those who ordered an LP from Fat Wreck Chords or Dine Alone Records. Jenny Drabik Brigham plays harmonica and Brian Wahlstrom plays piano on the track. The Flatliners released their album New Ruin earlier this year and will be touring the Northeast in November and Ontario and Quebec in December including two Holiday Melee shows in Toronto You can listen to the track right here.