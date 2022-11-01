Militarie Gun announce December shows (US)

Militarie Gun
by

Militarie Gun have announced a handful of December shows for the Western US. Anxious and Pile of Love will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Thursday. Militarie Gun are currently touring the US and will be touring with White Reaper next year. They released the deluxe version of their All Roads Lead to the Gun EPs last month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 07Voodoo RoomSan Diego, CA
Dec 08Collective 47Hesperia, CA
Dec 09The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Dec 10Starline Social ClubOakland, CA