Militarie Gun announce December shows (US)

by Em Moore
Militarie Gun have announced a handful of December shows for the Western US. Anxious and Pile of Love will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Thursday. Militarie Gun are currently touring the US and will be touring with White Reaper next year. They released the deluxe version of their All Roads Lead to the Gun EPs last month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 07
|Voodoo Room
|San Diego, CA
|Dec 08
|Collective 47
|Hesperia, CA
|Dec 09
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 10
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA