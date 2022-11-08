Peter Hook and The Light have added more shows to their upcoming 2023 UK tour set to begin in April. The shows are part of their Celebrating Joy Division tour that sees them performing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures and Closer in their entirety. The band will also be playing an opening set made up of New Order material. Tickets go on sale November 11. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 13
|O2 Academ
|Edinburgh, UK
|Apr 14
|Old Fire Station
|Carlisle, UK
|Apr 15
|Foundry
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 20
|Junction
|Cambrdge, UK
|Apr 21
|Assembly Rooms
|Leamington Spa, UK
|Apr 22
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|Apr 27
|1865
|Southampton, UK
|Apr 28
|Sub89
|Reading, UK
|Apr 29
|Cheese and Grain
|Frome, UK