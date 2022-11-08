Peter Hook and The Light add more dates to spring UK tour

by Tours

Peter Hook and The Light have added more shows to their upcoming 2023 UK tour set to begin in April. The shows are part of their Celebrating Joy Division tour that sees them performing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures and Closer in their entirety. The band will also be playing an opening set made up of New Order material. Tickets go on sale November 11. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 13O2 AcademEdinburgh, UK
Apr 14Old Fire StationCarlisle, UK
Apr 15FoundrySheffield, UK
Apr 20JunctionCambrdge, UK
Apr 21Assembly RoomsLeamington Spa, UK
Apr 22TramshedCardiff, UK
Apr 271865Southampton, UK
Apr 28Sub89Reading, UK
Apr 29Cheese and GrainFrome, UK