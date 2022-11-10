The Flatliners announce West Coast shows (US & CAN)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Flatliners have announced a handful of shows for the West Coast of the US and Canada for 2023. The Flatliners released their album New Ruin earlier this year and will be touring the Northeast US later this month and Ontario and Quebec in December including two Holiday Melee shows in Toronto. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 09
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Feb 10
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Feb 11
|Brick by Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 02
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Mar 04
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB