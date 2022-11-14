Keith Levene, the co-founding member and guitarist of both The Clash and Public Image Limited, has passed away. He passed away at his home in Norfolk at the age of 65. He had been battling liver cancer. Author Adam Hammond released a statement on Twitter that reads,



"It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November. There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time. Keith sought to create a new paradigm in music and with willing collaborators John Lydon and Jah Wobble succeeded in doing just that. His guitar work over the nine minutes of 'Theme', the first track on the first PiL album, defined what alternative music should be. As well as helping to make PiL the most important band of the age, Keith also founded The Clash with Mick Jones and had a major influence on their early sound. So much of what we listen to today owes much to Keith's work, some of it acknowledged, most of it not. Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill and all of Keith's family and friends. The world is a darker place without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate."

Keith Levene had just finished co-writing a book about Public Image Ltd with Adam Hammond and was working on new music. We send our condolences to Keith Levene's family, friends, and fans.