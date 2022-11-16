Codefendants and Get Dead announce split, release “Suicide by Pigs” video

Codefendents (the band made of up Sam King of Get Dead, Fat Mike of NOFX, and Julio Francisco "Ceschi" Ramos) and [{Get Dead]] have released a split EP together. The EP features "Abscessed (Baz Mix)" and "Suicide by Pigs" by Codefendents and "Safe Places" and "Pepperspray (Chris Dugan Mix) by Get Dead. A video for "Suicide by Pigs" that was directed by Indecline with title lettering by Awol One has also been released. The split is available online and on vinyl via Fat Wreck Chords. Codefendents will be releasing a full-length in 2023. Get Dead released Dancing with the Curse in 2020. Check out the video below.