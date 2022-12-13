Narrow Head have released a video for their new song “Gearhead”. The video was directed by Katayoon Yousefbigloo. The song is off their upcoming album Moments of Clarity which will be out February 10 via Run For Cover Records and Church Road Records. Narrow Head will betouring the US & Canada with White Reaper in 2023 and released 12th House Rock in 2020. Check out the video below.