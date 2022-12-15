Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Manchester Punk Fest has announced the final wave of bands for its 2023 festival. The Beltones, Discharge, Bad Nerves, The Restarts, Ithaca, Corrupt Moral Altar, Bangers, Crutches, Deecracks, Shit Present, The Slow Death, Rum Lads, Piss Kitti, Killdren, Throwing Stuff, The Mustard, Hot Mass, Cynics, Bruise Control, Terrorpins, Goodbye Blue Monday, EFA Supertramp, Jess Silk, Swansong, Billy Liar Full Band, Half Naked Headline, Ritual Error, Flinch, Coughin Vicars, Tim Holehouse and The Escape Ghosts, and Weekend Faithful have been added to the festival. These bands join the previously announced first wave and second wave lineups. Manchester Punk Fest will take place April 15-17 in Manchester, UK.