German punk festival Booze Cruise announced the first wave of their 2023 line up. The Menzingers, Ways Away, No Pressure, Makewar, Mobina Galore, Koyo, Timeshares, Primetime Failure, No Trigger, Sunami and much much more have been announce to play. Another announcement will happen in January 2023 with a second wave of bands. The event will happen on June 23rd to 25th in Hamburg, Germany. For more information on the festival and for tickets, you can click here.
Booze Cruise Festival announce first wave of 2023 festival line up
