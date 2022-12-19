sadly, Terry Hall of the specials has passed away. He was 63. The cause of death was an unspecified illness. The band issued a statement:

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."