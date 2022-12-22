Jesse Michaels forms new band, may play/record in 2023

Over the past week, Jesse Michaels has been reminiscing about the nine bands that he has been in by posting short overviews of them on instagram. Yesterday, he briefly mentioned that he has formed a new band. That band, which was not named, may record and play shows in 2023. Michaels also noted that Classics of Love mark two will finally release the physical version of World of Burning Hate [EP] in 2023. He did not mention if that band was now done, but he did point out that he considers the first Classics of Love band and the Second Classics of Love band to be separate bands with the same name (as opposed to a single band that changed members). We'll keep you updated.