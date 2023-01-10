<a href="https://swampcabbagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/scr-079-v-a-under-covered">SCR-079 V/A Under Covered by Swamp Cabbage Records</a>

Track Listing:

1) Cover Your Idols - No Sleep Till Brooklyn (Beastie Boys) *Featuring Mark from Lamb of God

2) Higher Giant - I Am Me (Twisted Sister) *Members of Kid Dynamite/The Lillingtons/Token Entry/GreyArea

3) Protagonist - Totally Fucked (Violent Society)

4) After the Fall - Showoff / Sweet Shop Syndicate (Kid Dynamite)

5) Vicious Dreams - Strutter (Kiss)

6) Up For Nothing - Reminder (GreyArea)

7) Cover me Bad - Color Me Once (Violent Femmes)

8) Lot Lizards - Ordinary (Face to Face)

9) No Call, No Show - 20 Eyes (Misfits)

10) Craig Shay - Born at the End of Summer (Up For Nothing *Member of Answering Machine / Cold Wrecks

11) The Frontmen - Back in the USSR (The Beatles)