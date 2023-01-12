Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Sonic Temple Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Tool, Pennywise, Anti-Flag, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Ho99o9 Oxymorrons, Angel Du$t, Knocked Loose, Converge, Band-Maid, Frenchkiss Records, Senses Fail, Foo Fighters, Sublime with Rome, Jawbreaker, White Reaper, Nova Twins, Bob Vylan, The Bronx, and Starcrawler are among the bands announced. Sonic Temple Festival will take place at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 25-28. Check out the full lineup below.