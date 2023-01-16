NOFX announce final UK shows

NOFX have announced their final UK tour dates. The dates will take place on May 26 at Temple Newsam in Leeds and May 28 at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. On May 26 they will be playing Punk in Drublic and Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing in full and on May 28 they’ll be playing So Long and Thanks For All The Shoes and White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean in full. These dates join NOFX’s previously announced US and Austria and Spain farewell shows. NOFX released Double Album in 2022. Check out the new dates below.