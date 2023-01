Videos 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Fall Out Boy have released a video for their new song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”. The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy and features a cameo from Rivers Cuomo of Weezer. The song is off their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust which will be out March 24 via Fueled By Ramen Records / DCD2. Fall Out Boy released Mania in 2018. Check out the video below.