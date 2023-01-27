German music festival Obenuse Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Cancer Bats, MakeWar, No Trigger, Wonk Unit, Athlete, Chelsea Deadbeat Combo, Big Bird, The Dead End Kids, Decent Criminal, DeeCracks, Don’t Skate on My Ramp, Hell & Back, Insanity61, Jaguero, Lost Love, Nasty Rumours, No Mute, Pricedeifkes, Shellycoat, Slowkiss, Talk Me Off, The Carolyn, The Last Mile, and Vale Tudo will be playing. Obenuse Fest will take place in Zurich, Germany on June 16-17.
