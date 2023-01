, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

It appears that The Suicide Machines are working on new music. Frontman Jason Navarro recently posted a photo of song breakdowns to his Instagram account along with the caption, “@suicidemachinesdetroit 2023 writings”. The Suicide Machines released their split with Coquettish called Gebo Gomi in 2022 and their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the post below.