Milwaukee Metal Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Dying Fetus, Corrosion of Conformity, After the Burial, Fear Factory, The Halo Effect, Immolation, Crowbar, Terror, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Misery Index, Broken Hope, Gatecreeper, Jungle Rot, Macabre, Blood Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Khemmis, Undeath, Imperial Triumphant, Impaler, Ingrown, Fuming Mouth, Hath, Repentance, Casket Robbery, Disinter, Thrown into Exile, Toxic Ruin. Milwaukee Metal Fest ran annually from 1987-2004 and this will be the first festival since Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed bought the rights in 2022. The festival will take place May 26-28 at the Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Previous StoryGeoff Rickly of Thursday to release debut novel
Next StoryWaiver. : "Right Here"
Lamb of God, Suicidal Tendencies, Napalm Death, more to play Milwaukee Metal Fest
The Black Dahlia Murder / Terror / Frozen Soul / Fuming Mouth / Phobophilic (US & CAN)
Jawbreaker, Anti-Flag, Bob Vylan, Nova Twins, more to play Sonic Temple festival
Sanguisugabogg: "Face Ripped Off" (feat. Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece)
Punk in The Park announces first wave lineup for 2023
Punk Rock Museum pushes back opening to March, announces guided tours for April
Venomous Concept: "Timeline"
Toy Dolls, Good Riddance, Terror, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, more to play Brakrock 2023
Dying Wish: "Now You'll Rot"
Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Dying Wish, more to play LDB Fest 2023