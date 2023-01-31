Lamb of God, Suicidal Tendencies, Napalm Death, more to play Milwaukee Metal Fest

Milwaukee Metal Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Dying Fetus, Corrosion of Conformity, After the Burial, Fear Factory, The Halo Effect, Immolation, Crowbar, Terror, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Misery Index, Broken Hope, Gatecreeper, Jungle Rot, Macabre, Blood Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Khemmis, Undeath, Imperial Triumphant, Impaler, Ingrown, Fuming Mouth, Hath, Repentance, Casket Robbery, Disinter, Thrown into Exile, Toxic Ruin. Milwaukee Metal Fest ran annually from 1987-2004 and this will be the first festival since Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed bought the rights in 2022. The festival will take place May 26-28 at the Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.