Laura Stevenson announces 'Wheel' 10th anniversary tour
by Tours

Laura Stevenson has announced tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her 2013 album Wheel . Oceanator, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, and Completions will be joining her on select dates. Laura Stevenson is currently on tour with Jeff Rosenstock and they released their second EP of Neil Young covers called Younger Still in 2022. Laura Stevenson released her self-titled album in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Apr 07Cambridge, MAThe Sinclairw/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
Apr 08Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Madew/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
Apr 14Philadelphia, PAWorld Cafe Livew/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
Apr 15Washington D.C.Black Catw/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
Apr 25Los Angeles, CAHistoric Highland Park Ebell Clubw/Completions
Apr 26San Francisco, CARickshaw Stopw/Completions
Apr 28Portland, ORMississippi Studiosw/Completions
Apr 29Seattle, WAThe Vera Projectw/Completions
May 25Pittsburgh, PAClub Cafew/Oceanator
May 26Chicago, ILLincoln Hallw/Oceanator
May 27Grand Rapids, MIThe Pyramid Schemew/Oceanator