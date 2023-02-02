Laura Stevenson has announced tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her 2013 album Wheel . Oceanator, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, and Completions will be joining her on select dates. Laura Stevenson is currently on tour with Jeff Rosenstock and they released their second EP of Neil Young covers called Younger Still in 2022. Laura Stevenson released her self-titled album in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Apr 07
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
|Apr 08
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|w/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
|Apr 14
|Philadelphia, PA
|World Cafe Live
|w/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
|Apr 15
|Washington D.C.
|Black Cat
|w/Kayleigh Goldsworthy
|Apr 25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Historic Highland Park Ebell Club
|w/Completions
|Apr 26
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|w/Completions
|Apr 28
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|w/Completions
|Apr 29
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project
|w/Completions
|May 25
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Club Cafe
|w/Oceanator
|May 26
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|w/Oceanator
|May 27
|Grand Rapids, MI
|The Pyramid Scheme
|w/Oceanator