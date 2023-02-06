So-Cal dad rock band Dad Brains released a very relatable new single titled "Back To School". The band comprises of former members of No Motiv, The Missing 23rd, Creep Division and The F-ing Wrath. See below to check out the single. Dad Brains released Dad Brains [7-inch] in 2018.
