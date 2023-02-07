Laura Jane Grace has announced US tour dates for this spring. Weakened Friends will be joining her on the majority of dates and she will be supporting Frank Turner and The Interrupters on a handful of dates on their previously announced co-headlining tour. Tickets for her headlining shows go on sale on January 10. In a statement released on Instagram Laura Jane Grace said, "I’ll be fresh from the studio having finished tracking the new record and looking forward to road testing new songs. Is this an album preview tour? Well, not just! Gonna be ripping all the classics too, AM!, Mothers, dead name, you got a request just yell it out! Looking forward to this run very much so". She is currently working on new music and released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021. Check out the dates below.