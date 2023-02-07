Laura Jane Grace announces US tour

Laura Jane Grace
by Tours

Laura Jane Grace has announced US tour dates for this spring. Weakened Friends will be joining her on the majority of dates and she will be supporting Frank Turner and The Interrupters on a handful of dates on their previously announced co-headlining tour. Tickets for her headlining shows go on sale on January 10. In a statement released on Instagram Laura Jane Grace said, "I’ll be fresh from the studio having finished tracking the new record and looking forward to road testing new songs. Is this an album preview tour? Well, not just! Gonna be ripping all the classics too, AM!, Mothers, dead name, you got a request just yell it out! Looking forward to this run very much so". She is currently working on new music and released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDeails
April 5Columbia, MOBlue Noteheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 6Kansas City, MOKnuckleheads Saloonheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 7Little Rock, ARWhite Water Tavernheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 8Memphis, TNMinglewood Hall, 1884 Loungeheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 11Atlanta, GAMasquerade, Purgatory Stageheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 12Tallahassee, FL926 Bar and Grillheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 14Gainesville, FLHigh Diveheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 15Orlando, FLThe Socialheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 16St. Petersburg, FLThe Floridianheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 18Fort Lauderdale, FLCulture Roomheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 19Jacksonville, FLJack Rabbitsheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 21Winston Salem, NCThe Ramkatheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 22Charlotte, NCNeighborhood Theatreheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 23Charleston, SCCharleston Pour Househeadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 25Asheville, NCSalvage Stationheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 26Chattanooga, TNBarrelhouse Ballroomheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 28Nashville, TNThird Man Records, Blue Roomheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 29Louisville, KYZanzabarheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
April 30Chicago, ILHouse of Blues(w/ The Interrupters)
May 7Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenwaysupporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters
May 9Harrisburg, PAClub XL Live(w/ Frank Turner)
May 11Portland, MEAuraheadline show with support from Weakened Friends
May 12New York, NYThe Rooftop at Pier 17supporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters
May 13Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stagesupporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters