Laura Jane Grace has announced US tour dates for this spring. Weakened Friends will be joining her on the majority of dates and she will be supporting Frank Turner and The Interrupters on a handful of dates on their previously announced co-headlining tour. Tickets for her headlining shows go on sale on January 10. In a statement released on Instagram Laura Jane Grace said, "I’ll be fresh from the studio having finished tracking the new record and looking forward to road testing new songs. Is this an album preview tour? Well, not just! Gonna be ripping all the classics too, AM!, Mothers, dead name, you got a request just yell it out! Looking forward to this run very much so". She is currently working on new music and released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Deails
|April 5
|Columbia, MO
|Blue Note
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 6
|Kansas City, MO
|Knuckleheads Saloon
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 7
|Little Rock, AR
|White Water Tavern
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 8
|Memphis, TN
|Minglewood Hall, 1884 Lounge
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 11
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade, Purgatory Stage
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 12
|Tallahassee, FL
|926 Bar and Grill
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 14
|Gainesville, FL
|High Dive
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 15
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 16
|St. Petersburg, FL
|The Floridian
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 18
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Culture Room
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 19
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jack Rabbits
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 21
|Winston Salem, NC
|The Ramkat
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 22
|Charlotte, NC
|Neighborhood Theatre
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 23
|Charleston, SC
|Charleston Pour House
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 25
|Asheville, NC
|Salvage Station
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 26
|Chattanooga, TN
|Barrelhouse Ballroom
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 28
|Nashville, TN
|Third Man Records, Blue Room
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 29
|Louisville, KY
|Zanzabar
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|April 30
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|(w/ The Interrupters)
|May 7
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway
|supporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters
|May 9
|Harrisburg, PA
|Club XL Live
|(w/ Frank Turner)
|May 11
|Portland, ME
|Aura
|headline show with support from Weakened Friends
|May 12
|New York, NY
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|supporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters
|May 13
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|supporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters