Zulu have released a video for their new song “We’re More Than This”. The video was co-directed by Anaiah Lei, Dez Yusuf, and Tyler Bradberry (who also shot the video). The song is off the band’s upcoming debut LP A New Tomorrow which will be out on March 3 via Flatspot Records. Zulu are currently touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, and tRiPPJONES. They released a collection of their two EPs My People…Hold On / Our Day Will Come in 2021. Check out the video below.