The Dirty Nil / Daniel Romano's Outfit (US & CAN)

The Dirty Nil and Daniel Romano’s Outfit have announced tour dates for Canada and the US. The shows will take place this June and July and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17. The Dirty Nil released their album Fuck Art in 2021 and Daniel Romano’s Outfit released La Luna in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 01Loving TouchFerndale, MI
Jun 02Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Jun 04Turf ClubSt. Paul, MN
Jun 06The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Jun 07Louis PubSaskatoon, SK
Jun 08Bo’s Bar and StageRed Deer, AB
Jun 09Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Jun 10CommonwelathCalgary, AB
Jun 14RunawaysKelowna, BC
Jun 15RickshawVancouver, BC
Jun 16Capital BallroomVictoria, BC
Jun 17Madam Lou’sSeattle, WA
Jun 18Polaris HallPortland, OR
Jun 20The IndependentSan Francisco, CA
Jun 21StrummersFresno, CA
Jun 22The TroubadourLos Angeles, CA
Jun 23Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Jun 24Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Jun 25Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX
Jun 27ParishAustin, TX
Jun 28Three LinksDallas, TX
Jun 29White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Jun 30SantosNew Orleans, LA
Jul 01The EarlAtlanta, GA
Jul 02Basement EastNashville, TN
Jul 05Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Jul 06OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jul 07Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 08Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Jul 11Space BallroomHamden, CT
Jul 12SoniaBoston, MA
Jul 13Song and DanceSyracuse, NY
Jul 14Rec RoomBuffalo, NY