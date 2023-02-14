The Dirty Nil and Daniel Romano’s Outfit have announced tour dates for Canada and the US. The shows will take place this June and July and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17. The Dirty Nil released their album Fuck Art in 2021 and Daniel Romano’s Outfit released La Luna in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 01
|Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI
|Jun 02
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Jun 04
|Turf Club
|St. Paul, MN
|Jun 06
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Jun 07
|Louis Pub
|Saskatoon, SK
|Jun 08
|Bo’s Bar and Stage
|Red Deer, AB
|Jun 09
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Jun 10
|Commonwelath
|Calgary, AB
|Jun 14
|Runaways
|Kelowna, BC
|Jun 15
|Rickshaw
|Vancouver, BC
|Jun 16
|Capital Ballroom
|Victoria, BC
|Jun 17
|Madam Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 18
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|Jun 20
|The Independent
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 21
|Strummers
|Fresno, CA
|Jun 22
|The Troubadour
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 23
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Jun 24
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 25
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|Jun 27
|Parish
|Austin, TX
|Jun 28
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 29
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Jun 30
|Santos
|New Orleans, LA
|Jul 01
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|Jul 02
|Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|Jul 05
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Jul 06
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jul 07
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 08
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Jul 11
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Jul 12
|Sonia
|Boston, MA
|Jul 13
|Song and Dance
|Syracuse, NY
|Jul 14
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY