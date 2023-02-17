Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Menzingers have announced spring tour dates for Europe and the UK. They will be playing with Billy Talent and MakeWar on select dates. These dates join their previously announced shows in Germany with MakeWar. The Menzingers released their album Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 27
|Slam Dunk Festival South
|Hatfield, UK
|May 28
|Slam Dunk Festival North
|Leeds, UK
|May 30
|4 Ecluses
|Dunkerque, FR
|May 31
|Elysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR (w/Billy Talent)
|Jun 02
|Rock Im Park
|Nurnberg, DE
|Jun 03
|Rock Am Ring
|Nurburg, DE
|Jun 04
|SBAM Fest
|Linz, AT
|Jun 05
|Kino Siska
|Ljubljana, SI (w/Billy Talent)
|Jun 06
|Refinery Gallery
|Bratislava, SK (w/Billy Talent)
|Jun 07
|Budapest Park
|Budapest, HU (w/Billy Talent)
|Jun 08
|Greenfield Festival
|Interlaken, CH
|Jun 10
|Rock For People
|Hradec Kralove, CZ
|Jun 11
|Hydrozagadka
|Warsaw, PL
|Jun 13
|Turock
|Essen, DE (w/MakeWar)
|Jun 14
|Oettinger Villa
|Darmstadt, DE (w/MakeWar)
|Jun 15
|Musikcentrum
|Hannover, DE (w/MakeWar)
|Jun 17
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|Dessel, BE
|Jun 23
|Booze Cruise Festival
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 24
|Jera On Air
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 25
|Full Force Festival
|Graefenhainichen, DE