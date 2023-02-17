Menzingers announce UK/EU tour

The Menzingers
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Menzingers have announced spring tour dates for Europe and the UK. They will be playing with Billy Talent and MakeWar on select dates. These dates join their previously announced shows in Germany with MakeWar. The Menzingers released their album Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 27Slam Dunk Festival SouthHatfield, UK
May 28Slam Dunk Festival NorthLeeds, UK
May 304 EclusesDunkerque, FR
May 31Elysee MontmartreParis, FR (w/Billy Talent)
Jun 02Rock Im ParkNurnberg, DE
Jun 03Rock Am RingNurburg, DE
Jun 04SBAM FestLinz, AT
Jun 05Kino SiskaLjubljana, SI (w/Billy Talent)
Jun 06Refinery GalleryBratislava, SK (w/Billy Talent)
Jun 07Budapest ParkBudapest, HU (w/Billy Talent)
Jun 08Greenfield FestivalInterlaken, CH
Jun 10Rock For PeopleHradec Kralove, CZ
Jun 11HydrozagadkaWarsaw, PL
Jun 13TurockEssen, DE (w/MakeWar)
Jun 14Oettinger VillaDarmstadt, DE (w/MakeWar)
Jun 15MusikcentrumHannover, DE (w/MakeWar)
Jun 17Graspop Metal MeetingDessel, BE
Jun 23Booze Cruise FestivalHamburg, DE
Jun 24Jera On AirYsselsteyn, NL
Jun 25Full Force FestivalGraefenhainichen, DE