The Van Pelt have released a video for their new wising “Image of Health”. The video was made by their bassist Sean Greene. The song is off their upcoming album Artisans & Merchants which will be out March 17 via Spartan Records. The Van Pelt released their album Sultans of Sentiment in 1997 (they also reissued the album in 2017) and their collection of unreleased tracks Imaginary Third in 2014. Check out the video below.