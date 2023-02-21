Militarie Gun have released a video for their new song “Do It Faster”. The video was directed by frontman Ian Shelton. The song will be on their upcoming debut LP. Militarie Gun will be touring North America with White Reaper starting in March and released the deluxe version of their All Roads Lead to the Gun last year. Check out the video below.
