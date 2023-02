Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Gel have released a video for their new song “Honed Blade”. The video was shot by Carlisle Jones at Lawnchair Youth. The song is off their upcoming debut album Only Constant which will be out on March 31 via Convulse Records. Gel will be playing two album release shows in New York in April and released Shock Therapy, their split with Cold Brats, last year. Check out the video below.