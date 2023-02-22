Furnace Fest has announced its lineup for this year. MxPx, Turnstile, Bane, Pennywise, Thursday, Bouncing Souls, Scowl, Zulu, Knuckle Puck, No Trigger, Sparta, Anxious, The Bronx, Gorilla Biscuits, Mindforce, Terror, The Callous Daoboys, Militarie Gun, and Taking Meds are among the bands announced. Furnace Fest will take place September 22-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the lineup in full below.
Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup
MxPx
Hatebreed
Anberlin
Relient K
Alcoa
Gideon
Holy Wars
Hopesfall
Kid Liberty
Knuckle Puck
Made Aware
Ninety Pound Wuss
No Cure
No Trigger
Norma Jean
Open Hand
Orthodox
Piebald
Project 86
Showbread
Slow Pulse
Sparta
Taylor Acorn
Walls of Jericho
With Blood Comes Cleansing
Whitsett
With Honor
Vein.fm
Turnstile
Head Automatica
Thursday
Saosin
Enter Shikari
Anxious
Becoming the Archetype
The Bronx
Drain
Extol
Foreign Hands
Gorilla Biscuits
Grand Champ
High Vis
Holyname
Living Sacrifice
Loathe
Mindforce
Narrow Head
The Pink Spiders
Scowl
Teenage Wrist
Terror
Training for Utopia
Trash Talk
Wielded Steel
Will Haven
Youth of Today
Zao
Zulu
Bane
Pennywise
Haste the Day
Between the Buried and Me
Bouncing Souls
A Plea for Purging
Armor for Sleep
As Cities Burn
Blessed By A Broken Heart
The Callous Daoboys
Casey
Chasing Victory
Defeater
Further Seems Forever
Ghoti Hook
Gutter
Inclination
The Insyderz
It Dies Today
Judge
Mae
Militaríeis Gun
One King Down
Prayer For Cleansing
Qualifier
Strife
Taking Meds
Trenches
Valleyheart