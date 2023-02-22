Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup

MxPx

Hatebreed

Anberlin

Relient K

Alcoa

Gideon

Holy Wars

Hopesfall

Kid Liberty

Knuckle Puck

Made Aware

Ninety Pound Wuss

No Cure

No Trigger

Norma Jean

Open Hand

Orthodox

Piebald

Project 86

Showbread

Slow Pulse

Sparta

Taylor Acorn

Walls of Jericho

With Blood Comes Cleansing

Whitsett

With Honor

Vein.fm

Turnstile

Head Automatica

Thursday

Saosin

Enter Shikari

Anxious

Becoming the Archetype

The Bronx

Drain

Extol

Foreign Hands

Gorilla Biscuits

Grand Champ

High Vis

Holyname

Living Sacrifice

Loathe

Mindforce

Narrow Head

The Pink Spiders

Scowl

Teenage Wrist

Terror

Training for Utopia

Trash Talk

Wielded Steel

Will Haven

Youth of Today

Zao

Zulu

Bane

Pennywise

Haste the Day

Between the Buried and Me

Bouncing Souls

A Plea for Purging

Armor for Sleep

As Cities Burn

Blessed By A Broken Heart

The Callous Daoboys

Casey

Chasing Victory

Defeater

Further Seems Forever

Ghoti Hook

Gutter

Inclination

The Insyderz

It Dies Today

Judge

Mae

Militaríeis Gun

One King Down

Prayer For Cleansing

Qualifier

Strife

Taking Meds

Trenches

Valleyheart