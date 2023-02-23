Pouzza Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. The Flatliners, Paint It Black, DFL, Screaming Females, Brendan Kelly, Broadway Calls, Elway, Matty Grace, Teens in Trouble, Mvll Crimes, Single Mothers, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Dog Party, After The Fall, Decent Criminal, Flying Raccoon Suit, Fat Heaven, Heavy Petter, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Joystick, Zach Quinn, The Last Mile, and The Raging Nathans are among the bands announced. Pouzza Fest will take place May 19-21 in downtown Montreal, Quebec.
Pouzza Fest First Wave Lineup 2023
The Flatliners
Paint It Black
Dead Fucking Last
Screaming Females
Prince Daddy & The Hyena
Bridge City Sinners
Brendan Kelly
Broadway Calls
City of Caterpillar
Single Mothers
Elway
Mudie
No Trigger
Lost Love
The Beatdown
Raygun Cowboys
Horace Pinker
Dog Party
Vacation
After the Fall
Dollar Signs
Teens In Trouble
Brutal Youth
PL Mafia
Pohgoh
Vulgar Deli
Sudden Waves
Lone Wolf
$$Stars$$
Abertooth Lincoln
Alie Sin
Among Legends
Ancient Teeth
Answering Machine
Arms & Hearts
Audible Ghost
Audio/Rocketry
Awfun Din
Bankshots
Barbe A Papa
Barnak
Blurry Eyes
Boids
Boss’ Daughter
Brand New Lungs
Bring The Light
Bucky Harris
Call Me Rita
Capable!
Chuck Coles
City Mouse
Cold Wrecks
Colletti
Conditions Apply
Craig Shay
Crazy Arm
Cross Dog
Debt Cemetery
Decent Criminal
Defoy
Doghouse Rose
Dogo Suicide
Double Date With Death
Eamon McGrath
East End Radicals
Elissa Janelle Velveteen
Ellen and The Degenerates
Emily Davis
Enfants Sauvages
Ezra Cohen
Fat Heaven
Fire Cult
Flying Raccoon Suit
Fomo
Fortune Cookie Club
Frvits
General Chaos
Ghost Town Remedy
Guilhem
Guttrot
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards
Heart & Lung
Heart Attack Kids
Heartless Folk
Heavy Petter
Hellbent
Jacob Danielsen-Moore
Joe Vickers
Jorgensen
Joystick
Julius Sumner Miller
Kicksie
L’Affaire Pelican
La Derape
La Querelle
Le Dernier Assaut
Les Ordures Ioniques
Less Miserable
Lucas Silveira
Margaret Tracteur
Matty Grace
Micah Schnabel
Miesha and The Spanks
Mistake Not!
Morgan
Mvll Crimes
New Junk City
No Matter
No Waves
Oh My Snare!
Oh The Humanity!
One Fall
Panic Attack
Pity Party
Postage
Pro Wrestling The Band
Quit It!
Radio Compass
Radiology
Reclawed
Record Thieves
Rope Skills
Russian Tim and Pavel Bures
Scare
School Damage
Seed Toss
Sixteen Scandals
Stuck Out Here
Subsun
Sweet Anne Marie
Taxi GIrls
The Amorphous Blob Orchestra
The Band Cope
The Bloodstrings
The Carousers
The Corps
The Devil’s Sons
The Dreaded Laramie
The Fake Friends
The Last Mile
The Lineliers
The Mendozaz
The More or Less Whoever
The Peelers
The Raging Nathans
The Slow Death
The Speakeasy
The Young Rochelles
Theworst
Thunder Queens
Twenty2
We Hate You Please Die
Wolfrik
Worldplay
Zach Quinn