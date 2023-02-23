Pouzza Fest First Wave Lineup 2023

The Flatliners

Paint It Black

Dead Fucking Last

Screaming Females

Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Bridge City Sinners

Brendan Kelly

Broadway Calls

City of Caterpillar

Single Mothers

Elway

Mudie

No Trigger

Lost Love

The Beatdown

Raygun Cowboys

Horace Pinker

Dog Party

Vacation

After the Fall

Dollar Signs

Teens In Trouble

Brutal Youth

PL Mafia

Pohgoh

Vulgar Deli

Sudden Waves

Lone Wolf

$$Stars$$

Abertooth Lincoln

Alie Sin

Among Legends

Ancient Teeth

Answering Machine

Arms & Hearts

Audible Ghost

Audio/Rocketry

Awfun Din

Bankshots

Barbe A Papa

Barnak

Blurry Eyes

Boids

Boss’ Daughter

Brand New Lungs

Bring The Light

Bucky Harris

Call Me Rita

Capable!

Chuck Coles

City Mouse

Cold Wrecks

Colletti

Conditions Apply

Craig Shay

Crazy Arm

Cross Dog

Debt Cemetery

Decent Criminal

Defoy

Doghouse Rose

Dogo Suicide

Double Date With Death

Eamon McGrath

East End Radicals

Elissa Janelle Velveteen

Ellen and The Degenerates

Emily Davis

Enfants Sauvages

Ezra Cohen

Fat Heaven

Fire Cult

Flying Raccoon Suit

Fomo

Fortune Cookie Club

Frvits

General Chaos

Ghost Town Remedy

Guilhem

Guttrot

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards

Heart & Lung

Heart Attack Kids

Heartless Folk

Heavy Petter

Hellbent

Jacob Danielsen-Moore

Joe Vickers

Jorgensen

Joystick

Julius Sumner Miller

Kicksie

L’Affaire Pelican

La Derape

La Querelle

Le Dernier Assaut

Les Ordures Ioniques

Less Miserable

Lucas Silveira

Margaret Tracteur

Matty Grace

Micah Schnabel

Miesha and The Spanks

Mistake Not!

Morgan

Mvll Crimes

New Junk City

No Matter

No Waves

Oh My Snare!

Oh The Humanity!

One Fall

Panic Attack

Pity Party

Postage

Pro Wrestling The Band

Quit It!

Radio Compass

Radiology

Reclawed

Record Thieves

Rope Skills

Russian Tim and Pavel Bures

Scare

School Damage

Seed Toss

Sixteen Scandals

Stuck Out Here

Subsun

Sweet Anne Marie

Taxi GIrls

The Amorphous Blob Orchestra

The Band Cope

The Bloodstrings

The Carousers

The Corps

The Devil’s Sons

The Dreaded Laramie

The Fake Friends

The Last Mile

The Lineliers

The Mendozaz

The More or Less Whoever

The Peelers

The Raging Nathans

The Slow Death

The Speakeasy

The Young Rochelles

Theworst

Thunder Queens

Twenty2

We Hate You Please Die

Wolfrik

Worldplay

Zach Quinn