Omnigone announce new album, release “Against The Rest” video

Omnigone have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Against The Rest and will be out March 31 via Bad Time Records. The band have also released a video for the title track which was shot and edited by Giizmo Silvey. Omnigone will be on select dates on the We Are The Union, Catbite, and Kill Lincoln US tour (which will be the part of the Bad Time Records' This Is New Tone concert film/documentary) and released No Faith in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.