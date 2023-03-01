Scowl have released a video for their new song “Shot Down”. The video was directed by guitarist Malachi Green and picks up where the “Opening Night” video left off. The song is off their upcoming EP Psychic Dance Routine which will be out April 7 via Flatspot Records. Scowl are currently touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, ZUlu, and TRiPP JONES and released their album How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the video below.